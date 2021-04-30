Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $236.93, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 27.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.65, down 356.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.35 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, which would represent changes of +448.69% and +754.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NVAX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.84, so we one might conclude that NVAX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

