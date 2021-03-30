Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $173.32, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 27.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$2.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 356.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.39 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +476.75% and +795.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.61% higher. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NVAX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.09.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

