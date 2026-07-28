Novavax (NVAX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $7.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

The stock of vaccine maker has fallen by 19.98% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Novavax will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.36, indicating a 158.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.04 million, down 79.08% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $371.85 million, signifying shifts of -107.36% and -66.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novavax. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.