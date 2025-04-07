Novavax (NVAX) Soars 11.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Novavax NVAX shares soared 11.4% in the last trading session to close at $6.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in Novavax’s shares can be attributed to the stock price recovery after it fell for 8 consecutive sessions. Despite the FDA’s delay in approving the company’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, the upside in NVAX’s stock suggests that investors perceive a favorable decision from the agency.

This vaccine maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%. Revenues are expected to be $72.27 million, down 23% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Novavax, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVAX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Novavax is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Travere Therapeutics TVTX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 9.5% lower at $14.99. TVTX has returned -12.6% in the past month.

Travere's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +69.3%. Travere currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

