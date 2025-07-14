Novavax (NVAX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.97, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

The vaccine maker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Novavax will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.12, signifying a 112.12% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $130.5 million, indicating a 68.59% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of +315.45% and +56.76%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Novavax boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novavax has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.58 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.51.

Also, we should mention that NVAX has a PEG ratio of 0.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.