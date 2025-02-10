Novavax (NVAX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $8.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 12.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.67, reflecting a 53.47% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $90.72 million, indicating a 68.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 250% upward. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Novavax is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 1897.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.99.

It is also worth noting that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 61.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

