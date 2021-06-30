Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $212.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 43.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.76, down 1153.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the prior-year quarter.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower within the past month. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

