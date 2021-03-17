Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $225.46, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 24.95% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$2.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 356.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the prior-year quarter.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.39 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +476.75% and +795.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.94% higher within the past month. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NVAX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.53.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

