Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $111.02, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 329.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $234.17 million, up 9229.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $701.51 million, which would represent changes of +278.77% and +3659%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.11% higher within the past month. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NVAX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.09.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.