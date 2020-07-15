Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $111.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 110.87% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.50 million, up 1254.17% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $315.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +140.83% and +1592.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 220.24% higher. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NVAX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.43.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.