Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $95.18, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 34.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $524.29 million, up 87.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.03% higher. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.96, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.