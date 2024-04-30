Novavax (NVAX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $4.33, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.04%.

Shares of the vaccine maker have depreciated by 7.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Novavax will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.04, signifying a 69.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.24 million, up 25.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $863.95 million. These totals would mark changes of +84.84% and -12.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% higher within the past month. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

