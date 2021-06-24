Novavax (NVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $192.48, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 27.4% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$3.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1153.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower within the past month. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

