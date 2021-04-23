Novavax (NVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $207.61, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 16.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$2.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 356.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.35 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +448.69% and +754.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.46% lower. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NVAX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.68, which means NVAX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

