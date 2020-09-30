Novavax (NVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $108.35, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 2.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 329.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.17 million, up 9229.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $701.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +232.3% and +3659%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NVAX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.77, which means NVAX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

