Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $7.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of -$3.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 218.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $137.18 million, down 80.51% from the prior-year quarter.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.94 per share and revenue of $969 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.45% and -51.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.02% lower. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

