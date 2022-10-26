Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 12.68% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $762.06 million, up 326.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.6% and +75.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 89.84% lower within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Novavax is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 156.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.14, which means Novavax is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



