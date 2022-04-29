Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $45.07, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 39.89% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, up 209.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $878.11 million, up 96.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.88 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +197.61% and +298.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.82, which means Novavax is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.