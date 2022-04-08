Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $60.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 23.49% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 9.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $3.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 208.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $888.11 million, up 98.58% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.84 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +197.44% and +298.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Novavax is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.94, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.