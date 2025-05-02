Novavax (NVAX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.41, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 14.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Novavax in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 118.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $71.84 million, indicating a 23.47% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $536.24 million, indicating changes of +151.22% and -21.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 694.59% higher. At present, Novavax boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Novavax currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.32, which means Novavax is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NVAX has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

