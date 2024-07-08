Novavax (NVAX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Novavax (NVAX) ended the recent trading session at $12.06, demonstrating a +1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 34.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 94.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $429.83 million, reflecting a 1.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $999.14 million, signifying shifts of +109.06% and +1.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Novavax. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.46% higher. Right now, Novavax possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Novavax is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

