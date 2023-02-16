Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 18.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of -$1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $377.64 million, up 69.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

