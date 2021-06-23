Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $192.24, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 31.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$3.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1153.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, which would represent changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.