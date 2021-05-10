Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $160.50, moving -8.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.65, down 356.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.35 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, which would represent changes of +448.69% and +754.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NVAX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.92.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

