Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $111.42, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 329.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.17 million, up 9229.32% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $701.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +278.77% and +3659%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.11% higher within the past month. NVAX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, NVAX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.35, which means NVAX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

