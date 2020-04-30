Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $18.13, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 31.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 16.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.50 million, down 12.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.65 per share and revenue of $10.80 million, which would represent changes of +51.91% and -42.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower within the past month. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

