Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 9.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 151.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $762.06 million, up 326.11% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100.6% and +75.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 89.84% lower. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novavax has a Forward P/E ratio of 142.36 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

Meanwhile, NVAX's PEG ratio is currently 4.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVAX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

