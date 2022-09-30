Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $18.20, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 41.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 154.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $769.56 million, up 330.31% from the prior-year quarter.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.06% and +78.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.31% lower within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Novavax is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.25, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVAX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.