Novavax (NVAX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Novavax (NVAX) ended the recent trading session at $7.92, demonstrating a -1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The the stock of vaccine maker has fallen by 9.17% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Novavax in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.67, marking a 53.47% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $90.72 million, reflecting a 68.86% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2899.99% higher. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Novavax is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 100.25. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.12.

It is also worth noting that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

