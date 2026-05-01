Novavax (NVAX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Novavax (NVAX) was up +1.01% at $8.01. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

The vaccine maker's stock has climbed by 2.92% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.25, reflecting a 108.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $60.39 million, showing a 90.94% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $378.8 million, signifying shifts of -102.33% and -66.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 96.21% lower. At present, Novavax boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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