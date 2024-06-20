Novavax (NVAX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $14.06, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 12.2% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Novavax in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.83%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $429.83 million, indicating a 1.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $999.14 million, demonstrating changes of +109.06% and +1.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 232.86% increase. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Novavax currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.51, which means Novavax is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that NVAX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

