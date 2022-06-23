Novavax' Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Authorization In Taiwan For Use In Adults

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 18 years and over.

Novavax and Taiwan have executed a supply agreement and the doses for Taiwan would represent the first shipment of Nuvaxovid to a country participating under the COVAX Facility. COVAX was established to allocate and distribute vaccines equitably to participating countries and economies, the company said in a statement.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has provided critical support to Novavax, including the commitment of approximately $400 million to advance early clinical development and manufacturing scale-up around the globe.

Nuvaxovid has received authorization for use in individuals aged 18 and over from more than 40 countries in addition to Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization.

