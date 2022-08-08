Novavax Lowers FY22 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Monday, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) lowered its full-year revenue forecast after the company sold fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, Novavax now expects revenue of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion.

The company recorded $55 million in product sales in the quarter, compared to $586 million in the first quarter.

