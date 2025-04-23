BioTech
NVAX

Novavax Jumps 22% As FDA Requests More Info To Create Addl. Clinical Data For COVID-19 Vaccine BLA

April 23, 2025 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Wednesday that it recently received formal communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the form of an information request for a postmarketing commitment (PMC) to generate additional clinical data. This is regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax said, "We look forward to engaging with the FDA expeditiously to address the PMC request and move to approval as soon as possible."

The company had said it believes that the BLA is approvable based on conversations with the FDA, as of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 1. The BLA included robust Phase 3 clinical trial data?that showed the vaccine is safe and effective for the prevention of COVID-19.

The company had earlier said it had responded to all of the FDA's information requests and were confident the well-tolerated vaccine represents an important alternative to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.