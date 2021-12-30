Novavax is In Position to Move Upward While Awaiting More Good News

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock should be surging upward soon. There is plenty of rational reason to believe that Novavax shares should go on a sustained upward run.

The most important news comes in the form of World Health Organization nods of approval for Novavax’s vaccine protocol.

That’s the best place to begin, but not the only reason to believe NVAX stock will perform well.

WHO Approval

The World Health Organization gave Novavax two Emergency Use Listings for its Covid-19 vaccine recently. That news, following positive results from a Phase 3 trial, should bolster investors.

The company plans to begin submitting data to the U.S. Food and drug Administration within the month as well.

Second EUL

On Dec. 20, the WHO granted Novavax its second Emergency Use Listing. The Novavax vaccine was first granted under the trade name Covovax, manufactured and marketed by the Serum Institute of India.

The second EUL pertains to Novavax’s vaccine under the trade name Nuvaxovid. It was granted EUL for the prevention of Covid-19 to be distributed in Europe as well as other markets.

This is plainly good news for Novavax as its vaccine is gaining greater acceptance. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the firm in gaining acceptance of its vaccine. NVAX stock traded much higher earlier this year.

Multiple FDA filing delays for Emergency Use Authorization caused prices to swing wildly. But the recent news again bolsters investors who believe that positive FDA news is but a matter of time.

Again, Novavax has begun to imply that FDA approval is once a distinct possibility with the news that it plans to begin submitting data after those earlier delays. But for now, what investors have is WHO approval for Novavax under two trade names and recommendations for its administration in those markets.

Administration

Essentially, Novavax vaccines aren’t dissimilar to other vaccines. They’ve been initially approved for use in adults 18 and older, with the two doses to be given 3-4 weeks apart. Immunocompromised people are recommended to receive what is effectively a booster one to two months after the first two doses.

All of this comes on the heels of news earlier in December that Novavax was developing a vaccine construct against the Omicron variant. That news could be perceived as more of a public relations effort rather than concrete news that ought to move prices.

But, the WHO EUL approval weeks later lends credence to Novavax’s efforts against all strains of the coronavirus.

I’ve been pretty bullish throughout this article regarding NVAX stock prospects moving forward. It bears repeating that Novavax vaccines aren’t FDA approved, only WHO approved. The FDA emergency use application and results are vital to the ultimate trajectory of NVAX stock.

It’s simple: NVAX stock rises with any and all positive news around FDA applications or approval. Likewise, it falls when there are any trip ups. We’ve seen that play out in 2021.

But things look promising and those who follow Novavax closely have given strong clues to its future.

2022 Looks Bright

Well, 2022 looks bright if the five analysts covering Novavax turn out to be correct. That’s because they believe Novavax’s revenues are set to triple in 2022 compared to 2021.

A cursory glance at their projections at Yahoo! Finance shows as much. They believe the company will rake in $1.39 billion in revenues this year. They project that figure to balloon to $4.49 billion in all of 2022.

That suggests that simply buying into NVAX stock now and holding on might be a simple, effective strategy. In fact, buy-and-hold long term investing is the prudent strategy. It’s certainly easier than trying to time the markets as most are aware. Novavax is starting to come into its own as a long-term investment and its future looks promising.

