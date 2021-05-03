Novavax Initiates Pediatric Expansion For Late-stage Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Monday that it has initiated a pediatric expansion of its phase 3 clinical trial for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant protein vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The company noted that the additional arm of the ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 in up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17 across up to 75 sites in the United States.

According to the company, participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, administered 21 days apart. Two-thirds of volunteers will receive intramuscular injections of the vaccine and one-third will receive placebo.

A blinded crossover is planned to take place six months after the initial set of vaccinations to ensure that all trial participants receive active vaccine. Participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose, the company said..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.