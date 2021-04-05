Markets
NVAX

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Monday announced the initiation of crossover arms in two ongoing clinical trials of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Crossover ensures the administration of active vaccine to all participants in the trials and has begun for Novavax' Phase 2b trial in South Africa and its pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom.

Under Novavax' updated clinical trial protocols, all participants in the UK and US Phase 3 trials will be offered the opportunity to receive an additional round of injections.

Participants who elect to do so will receive an additional two-dose regimen of either vaccine (for those who originally received placebo) or placebo (for those who originally received vaccine). Participants in the South Africa Phase 2b trial will receive either active vaccine for those who initially received placebo, or a booster dose of active vaccine for those who initially received active vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular