Novavax Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$846.28 million, or -$11.18 per share. This compares with -$177.56 million, or -$2.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.5% to $222.20 million from $279.66 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$846.28 Mln. vs. -$177.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$11.18 vs. -$2.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.8 -Revenue (Q4): $222.20 Mln vs. $279.66 Mln last year.

