Novavax Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$178.39 million, or -$1.44 per share. This compares with -$182.25 million, or -$2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $291.34 million from $357.40 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$178.39 Mln. vs. -$182.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.44 vs. -$2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $291.34 Mln vs. $357.40 Mln last year.

