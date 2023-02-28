Novavax Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$182.25 million, or -$2.28 per share. This compares with -$846.28 million, or -$11.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.8% to $357.40 million from $222.20 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$182.25 Mln. vs. -$846.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.28 vs. -$11.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $357.40 Mln vs. $222.20 Mln last year.

