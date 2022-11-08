Novavax Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$168.61 million, or -$2.15 per share. This compares with -$322.43 million, or -$4.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 310.7% to $734.58 million from $178.84 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$168.61 Mln. vs. -$322.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.15 vs. -$4.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $734.58 Mln vs. $178.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 Bln

