Novavax Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$130.78 million, or -$1.26 per share. This compares with -$168.61 million, or -$2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 74.5% to $186.99 million from $734.58 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$130.78 Mln. vs. -$168.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.26 vs. -$2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $186.99 Mln vs. $734.58 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $900 - $1100 Mln

