Novavax Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Novavax Inc. (NVAX):

Earnings: $58.008 million in Q2 vs. -$510.485 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.58 in Q2 vs. -$6.53 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$1.39 per share Revenue: $424.426 million in Q2 vs. $185.925 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.300 to $1.500 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.