Novavax Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Novavax Inc. (NVAX):

Earnings: -$293.91 million in Q1 vs. $203.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.41 in Q1 vs. $2.56 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$3.46 per share Revenue: $80.95 million in Q1 vs. $703.97 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.4 - $1.6 Bln

