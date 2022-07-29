Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) future prospects. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The US$4.5b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$1.7b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.3b, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Novavax's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Novavax is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.0b in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of -21%,

NasdaqGS:NVAX Earnings Per Share Growth July 29th 2022

Underlying developments driving Novavax's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Novavax is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

