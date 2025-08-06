Novavax Inc. Announces Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $106.50 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $162.38 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 42.4% to $239.24 million from $415.48 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106.50 Mln. vs. $162.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $239.24 Mln vs. $415.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.