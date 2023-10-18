Novavax Gets Full Marketing Authorization Of Its Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine In The U.K.

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA in the United Kingdom has granted full marketing authorization for its prototype COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 for individuals aged 12 and older for active immunization to help prevent COVID-19.

Separately, Novavax, Inc. announced that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has granted full approval for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

"Today's full approval of our prototype vaccine will enable us to file for approval of our updated protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks," said John Jacobs, CEO, Novavax.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.