Novavax Gets Full Marketing Authorization Of Its Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine In The U.K.

October 18, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA in the United Kingdom has granted full marketing authorization for its prototype COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 for individuals aged 12 and older for active immunization to help prevent COVID-19.

Separately, Novavax, Inc. announced that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has granted full approval for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

"Today's full approval of our prototype vaccine will enable us to file for approval of our updated protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks," said John Jacobs, CEO, Novavax.

