Novavax Files For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine NVX-CoV2373 In UAE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Monday that it has submitted a regulatory filing to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Novavax made the submission for the regulatory evaluation by MoHaP of NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant.

The filing includes clinical data from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19, which included 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico and demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 93.2% efficacy against the predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, and 90.4% efficacy overall.

The second trial was of 15,000 participants in the U.K. that demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall. In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated a reassuring safety and tolerability profile.

Novavax and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII) recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine in Indonesia and the Philippines.

