Novavax files for authorization of COVID-19 shot among adolescents in Britain

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had filed an application with Britain's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12 and older.

Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults amid a spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Novavax's submission includes data from a late-stage trial in the United States, where the vaccine showed 80% efficacy among adolescents when Delta was the dominant variant in the country.

The drugmaker in late January filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 shot for adults in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to hold several meetings of its outside panel of experts in June to discuss authorization requests submitted by multiple COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers including Novavax.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

