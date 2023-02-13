Novavax Extends Partnership With U.S. Health Dept. To Deliver 1.5 Mln Addl Doses Of NVX-CoV2373

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Monday a modification to its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to deliver up to 1.5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373).

This agreement will maintain the U.S. public's access to Novavax' vaccine and support the development of smaller dose vials, strain selection in line with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and a smooth transition to the commercial market.

This contract will also support the U.S. government's continued efforts to make Novavax' protein-based vaccine available for free to states, jurisdictions, federal pharmacy partners and federally qualified health centers.

